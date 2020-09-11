B2B platform CustomFit.ai raises pre-seed funding

Valley Monks Pvt Ltd, which operates business-to-business (B2B) website personalisation platform CustomFit.ai, has raised funding in a pre-seed round led by Java Capital.

Java Capital is a Bengaluru-based investment syndicate, whose primary focus areas include sectors such as financial- and health-technology, software-as-a-service (SaaS), mobile internet and deep-technology.

Other participants in this round include micro-venture capital firm Upsparks, FirstCheque and LetsVenture, the startup said in a statement. It didn't disclose the amount it raised.

Bengaluru-based CustomFit.ai was launched in May last year and operates on a SaaS model by providing a hyper-personalised website to users. Its services leverage visitor behaviour and website traffic to enable lead conversion.

The company was co-founded by Shoaib Mohammed and Ashwin K, both of whom are graduates of the Birla Institute of Technology and Science-Pilani. According to their LinkedIn profiles, the two also co-founded feature-as-a-service (FaaS) platform BackBuckle.io.

“For B2B businesses, personalized content is a vital part of the overall strategy. Customfit.ai is one of those great products with deep technology that makes it affordable to the global B2B market to acquire customers,” Upsparks’ Mohammad Faraz said.

The company says its no-coding based platform is front- and back-end agnostic and can be integrated with several different platforms, including Wordpress and Webflow. “We believe CustomFit.ai gives the control back to marketers and business teams reducing the dependency on developers,” Java Capital partner Vinod Shankar said.

Deals in the SaaS space

CustomFit.ai is the latest example of a startup in SaaS space raising funding. Companies in the segment are using their stacks to address gaps within traditional ecosystems and introduce new products and services.

Earlier this month, digital media publishing-focussed Quintype Technologies raised Rs 25 crore ($3.4 million) in a Series A funding exercise. Bengaluru- and San Mateo-based Quintype raised this capital from IIFL AMC, which invested via its IIFL Seed Ventures Fund – Series 2 vehicle.

Last month, people analytics-based InFeedo Inc. raised $700,000 (around Rs 5.25 crore) in funding from a clutch of investors including Y Combinator, Innov8 founder Ritesh Malik and Lenskart chief executive officer Peyush Bansal.

In May, no-coding platform CodeNinja.ai raised capital from the Early Adapters Syndicate of LetsVenture. It did not disclose the amount raised, but said it was in the range of $100,000-$300,000.