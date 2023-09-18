facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Axis Bank investment banking unit co-CEO Negandhi resigns

Axis Bank investment banking unit co-CEO Negandhi resigns

By Reuters

  • 18 Sep 2023
Axis Bank investment banking unit co-CEO Negandhi resigns
An Axis Bank branch in Mumbai. | Credit: Reuters/Danish Siddiqui

The co-CEO of Axis Bank's investment banking unit Axis Capital, Chirag Negandhi, has resigned, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.

The investment bank will likely tap an outside candidate for Negandhi's role, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Axis Capital named another co-Chief Executive Salil Pitale as the interim managing director and CEO, as per the memo. Negandhi spent more than 13 years at the Axis' investment banking unit and would continue for three more months, the source added.

Advertisement

His departure was communicated internally on Friday, the first source said. Axis Capital, one of the country's biggest investment banking firms, has been a part of some successful initial public offerings over the past year, including Cyient DLM, Mankind Pharma and Bikaji Foods.

Axis Capital did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Negandhi declined to comment.

Advertisement
Axis BankSalil PitaleCyient DLMMankind PharmaBikaji Foods

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

Two Orios managing partners quit to start new venture

People

Two Orios managing partners quit to start new venture

Premium
PE-backed Ummeed Housing snags $20 mn from overseas investor

Finance

PE-backed Ummeed Housing snags $20 mn from overseas investor

Naspers and Prosus CEO steps down, M&A chief Tu takes charge

People

Naspers and Prosus CEO steps down, M&A chief Tu takes charge

Hillhouse hires Barclays, Varde Partners execs for private credit team

Finance

Hillhouse hires Barclays, Varde Partners execs for private credit team

The Good Bug, two others raise early-stage funding

TMT

The Good Bug, two others raise early-stage funding

Premium
Eversource ropes in existing LP for climate-focused NBFC's fundraise

Finance

Eversource ropes in existing LP for climate-focused NBFC's fundraise

Advertisement