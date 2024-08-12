Axis AMC’s real estate fund with Tishman Speyer inks debut deal

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Mumbai-based Axis Asset Management Company, a subsidiary of private-sector lender Axis Bank, has closed its maiden deal from the real estate investment fund set up jointly with US-based developer Tishman Speyer. Axis AMC had launched the category-II alternative investment fund, Axis Commercial Real Estate Fund, in partnership with the US-based developer two ......