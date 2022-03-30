Axis Bank set to acquire Citi\'s consumer business in India, announcement today

Private sector lender Axis Bank is likely to announce on Wednesday a deal to acquire Citibank’s consumer business in India, said a person aware of the development.

Citigroup Inc, in a late afternoon announcement, said it would sell its Indian consumer businesses to private lender Axis Bank for Rs 12,325 crore ($1.6 billion), as the U.S. bank exits retail operations in 13 markets.

In April last year, Citigroup had said it will exit consumer businesses in 13 countries including India as it focuses on four wealth centres in Singapore, Hong Kong, the UAE and London. Citigroup had said that the decision, taken as part of an ongoing strategic review, will allow Citi to direct investments and resources to the businesses where it has the greatest scale and growth potential.

Apart from India, the bank had decided to exit the retail segment in Australia, Bahrain, China, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines, Poland, Russia, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

As on 31 March 2021, Citi had loans of Rs 68,747 crore in India and deposits of Rs 1.66 trillion. Its total number of credit cards stood at 2.55 million in February, data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed.