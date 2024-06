Avataar Ventures scores big in exit from Opportunities Fund portfolio

Premium (L-R): Nishant Rao, founding partner and Mohan Kumar, managing partner, Avataar Venture Partners

Avataar Venture Partners, a growth-stage and tech-focused venture capital (VC) firm, floated by former executives of Norwest Venture Partners and Freshworks Inc, has signed off from a four-year-old bet with robust profit. The exit would boost the prospects of the VC firm that has been on the road to raise its ......