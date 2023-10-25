Avataar Venture Partners taps European LP for second India fund

Pro Mohan Kumar, managing partner, Avataar Venture Partners

Growth stage investment firm Avataar Venture Partners, floated by former executives of Norwest Venture Partners and Freshworks Inc., has onboarded a new limited partner as it raises capital for its latest investment vehicle. Avataar Venture Partners, which floated its alternative investment vehicle in last October, has roped in German development ......