Automation platform Prolance snags funding from GrowthStory\'s co-founder, others

Prolance Services Pvt Ltd, which runs cloud manufacturing platform Prolance, on Wednesday said it has raised a pre-Series A funding of Rs 4 crore (around $540,000) from Srini Anumolu (Co-Founder of GrowthStory), Karthik Bhat (Founder of Force Ventures) and Tarun Matta (Founder of IIMJobs).

The Bengaluru-headquartered company plans to use the fresh funds to reach more India cities.

Launched in 2020 by Rama Harinath K, Vivek Parasuram, Raghunath Gururajan, Jaisimha Sathyanarayana, and Manoj K, Prolance claims to lend helping hand to interior design companies and freelancers for material supply and manufacturing, with their automation platform.

The company has some prominent interior firms as clientele including Godrej Interio, Spacewood, Landmark and SquareYards, among others.

“Our cloud manufacturing and procurement platform brings all the stakeholders of the interiors ecosystem on one platform driving efficiencies for all stakeholders. The whole platform’s value proposition is underscored by the tremendous response we have received from our clients and users," said Harinath K, Co-Founder and CEO of Prolance.

Prolance in a statement said that the platform has been leveraged to execute over 5,000 projects so far. Its marketplace for procurement of raw as well as finished components has so far on boarded over 100 brands.