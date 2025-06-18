Auto components firm Padmini VNA draws interest from local, foreign PE funds

Premium RK Bhandari, founder and MD, Padmini VNA Mechatronics | Credit: Company/LinkedIn

Gurgaon-based automotive components manufacturer Padmini VNA Mechatronics Ltd is looking to raise external equity funding and has attracted interest from a few private equity investors, two people aware of the development told VCCircle. The company’s plan to tap external investors comes almost 17 years after it first raised PE funding. Padmini ......