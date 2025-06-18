Ather Energy to double retail network, expand service centres
Ather Energy to double retail network, expand service centres

By Reuters

  • 18 Jun 2025
Ather electric scooters are seen outside the showroom in Mumbai, India | Credit: Reuters

Indian e-scooter maker Ather Energy said on Wednesday it plans to double its retail network to 700 centres across India by the end of fiscal 2026 as it looks to strengthen its reach in the northern parts of the country.

As of March 31, Ather had 351 centres in India, with almost half located in South India, where the company established its base when it was founded in 2013.

Ather will triple its store count in North India and expand in east and west markets by the end of current fiscal, it added.

Ather says that the expansion is driven by the success of its more family-oriented 'Rizta' scooter, which currently makes up nearly 60% of the company's total sales.

The company, which debuted on the stock market last month also said that it will expand its service centres along with the expansion of its retail network, without giving more details.

Ather Energy

