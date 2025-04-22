Ather Energy cuts IPO size; NIIF, GIC trim offer as Binny Bansal's 3State pulls out

Premium
Electric scooter manufacturer Ather Energy has trimmed the size of its upcoming initial public offering, with promoters and major investors also significantly revising their initial exit plans. The Bengaluru-based startup had filed preliminary documents for its public listing in September last year and received approval from the market regulator in December. Ather ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.