Asset tokenisation platform Terazo to set out for maiden fundraise

Premium
Terazo, an asset tokenisation platform for private market investments, is on track for its debut fundraising exercise for a commercial real estate project underway in the GIFT Special Economic Zone (SEZ), Gujarat, VCCircle has learnt. The GIFT IFSC fund, floated by Terazo, will raise about $7 million from potentially foreign investors ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.