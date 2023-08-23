Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement

Asset tokenisation platform Terazo to set out for maiden fundraise

By Priyal Mahtta

  • 23 Aug 2023
Premium
Asset tokenisation platform Terazo to set out for maiden fundraise
Shaan Zaveri, partner, Terazo

Terazo, an asset tokenisation platform for private market investments, is on track for its debut fundraising exercise for a commercial real estate project underway in the GIFT Special Economic Zone (SEZ), Gujarat, VCCircle has learnt. The GIFT IFSC fund, floated by Terazo, will raise about $7 million from potentially foreign investors ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

BlackRock's support for ESG themes declines further

General

BlackRock's support for ESG themes declines further

PE firm Roark Capital leading race to acquire Subway

Consumer

PE firm Roark Capital leading race to acquire Subway

Premium
WestBridge strikes control deal for PE-backed fintech firm

TMT

WestBridge strikes control deal for PE-backed fintech firm

Softbank offloads minor stake in FirstCry ahead of IPO

Consumer

Softbank offloads minor stake in FirstCry ahead of IPO

US SEC readies vote on regulatory overhaul for private equity firms, hedge funds

Finance

US SEC readies vote on regulatory overhaul for private equity firms, hedge funds

Qatar Investment Authority pumps $1 bn into RIL's retail arm

Consumer

Qatar Investment Authority pumps $1 bn into RIL's retail arm

Advertisement