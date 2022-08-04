Stay Home. Read Quality News
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Healthcare
Healthcare
By
ASG, Dr Agarwal’s in race to acquire IFC-backed Eye-Q
Photo Credit: 123RF.com

Flush with funds from recent private equity rounds, ASG Hospital Pvt. Ltd and Dr Agarwal’s Health Care Ltd are vying...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
ADVERTISEMENT
UPCOMING EVENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
OPEN APP