Artha India Ventures bets on Israeli startup offering Covid-19 diagnosis solutions

Binah.ai Ltd, a startup that provides contactless healthcare applications, said on Monday it has raised funding from Artha India Ventures.

The Israel-based company, founded by David Maman in 2016, says its platform allows for the monitoring of vital signs and remote and real-time diagnosis through any smartphone or camera-based device.

Binah.ai is also Artha India Ventures’ first international investment for the current financial year, and its third overall investment in Israel.

“Binah.ai helps in diagnosing whether initial symptoms point to Covid-19 infection through videos captured using a smartphone camera. Such applications are the need of the hour today, and we hope to bring this technology to India through this association,” Artha director Ashok Kumar Damani said.

Maman said, “We look forward to releasing more capabilities – reinforcing our investors and customers’ trust.”

Binah.ai claims a 97% accuracy rate, with vital signs being extracted through a remote photoplethysmography (rPPPG) signal.

Artha India Ventures

The platform is the investment arm of the Artha Group of Companies. It is majorly backed by Singularity Holdings and the family office of Damani, a former BSE director.

In July 2018, it marked the first close of its debut fund – Artha Venture Fund I. At the time, the vehicle said it expected to make its final close within six to 12 months. The fund had a target corpus of Rs 200 crore (around $30 million).

The firm says it has directly invested in 72 startups across India, the United States and Israel, with its portfolio including companies such as peer-to-peer marketplace Coutloot, media platform Inc42, hotels and hospitality chain OYO Rooms, and microloans platform Tala.

Last month, reports said that the early-stage firm had taken part in a Rs 2.6 crore ($342,189) funding round in Leap Club, a women-focused networking platform. Other participants in the exercise included Whiteboard Capital, FirstCheque, and Pine Labs chief executive officer Amrish Rau.