Women-focussed networking platform Leap Club raises fresh funding

Konflake Tech Pvt. Ltd, which operates the women-focused networking platform Leap Club, has raised Rs 2.6 crore (approximately $342,189 at current exchange rates) in funding from a clutch of investors, according to reports.

The round saw participation from early-stage firms and angel investors including Whiteboard Capital, FirstCheque, Artha India Ventures and Pine Labs CEO Amrish Rau, The Economic Times reported, citing company executives.

Others that have committed to the startup include White Ventures founder Sweta Rau, Co-Cubes co-founder Harpreet Singh Grover and former Paytm executive Deepak Abbot.

VCCircle has reached out to Leap Club on the details of the investment and will update this report accordingly.

Gurugram-based Leap Club was founded last year by Ragini Das and Anand Sinha, former executives with food-technology and associated services platform Zomato. The company says it is a private professional network for women to employ them in leadership roles across organisations.

According to its website, the company says its membership model helps women professionals grow through several services, including a curated network of peers, executive coaching, upskilling programmes and mental wellness support.

Current members of its platform have a work experience ranging from between 3-5 years to more than 15 years, Sinha said, per the report. It also has over 4,000 women on its waitlist. Mentors for the company’s programmes include executives from the likes of Uber, TikTok, Dunzo, NDTV, Group M, Tinder, Invest India and Google.

Per her LinkedIn page, Das is an alumnus of Lancaster University and worked as part of Zomato’s global growth team for its Gold programme. Other companies she has been associated with include Standard Chartered Bank and Trident Ltd.

Sinha, meanwhile, worked as the global head for Zomato Gold before co-founding Leap Club along with Das. A graduate of Bengaluru’s Christ College, he is also a co-founder of media-technology company Pressplay and has worked as an associate with D. E. Shaw & Co.