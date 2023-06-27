Arpwood, Tata Capital PE-backed companies set for IPO

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Three Indian companies, which count investors including Arpwood Partners and Tata Capital PE among their backers, have received approval for their initial public offerings from market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). Tata Capital-backed Tata Technologies, Arpwood-backed non-banking financial company SBFC Finance and Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Ltd, which ......