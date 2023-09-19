facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Infrastructure
  • Arohan, Innoviti backer FMO takes a deep haircut on India debt investment

Arohan, Innoviti backer FMO takes a deep haircut on India debt investment

By Sumit Upadhyaya

  • 19 Sep 2023
Premium
Arohan, Innoviti backer FMO takes a deep haircut on India debt investment
Credit: 123RF.com

Dutch development finance institution FMO has taken a deep haircut on one of its debt investments in India, which accounts for the biggest exposure to its loan book and among the highest share of non-performing loans.  FMO, which makes both direct investments in Indian companies and limited partner-style bets on private ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Arohan, Innoviti backer FMO takes a deep haircut on India debt investment

Infrastructure

Arohan, Innoviti backer FMO takes a deep haircut on India debt investment

Premium
Origa raises fresh funding, some early backers exit

Finance

Origa raises fresh funding, some early backers exit

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas taps Anand and Anand executive as partner

People

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas taps Anand and Anand executive as partner

Former Flipkart executive's startup snags $6.7 mn from Blume, others

TMT

Former Flipkart executive's startup snags $6.7 mn from Blume, others

CCI appoints new execs including Commerce Ministry, WhatsApp officials

People

CCI appoints new execs including Commerce Ministry, WhatsApp officials

Torrent Pharma in talks with multiple PE players for loan to partially fund Cipla bid

Healthcare

Torrent Pharma in talks with multiple PE players for loan to partially fund Cipla bid

Advertisement