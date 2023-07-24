Arohan Financial secures additional funding from offshore backer

Premium Credit: Reuters

Microfinance institution Arohan Financial Services, a part of the Aavishkaar-Intellecap Group, has raised $20 million (nearly Rs 163 crore) in debt from a development finance institution. The microlender, which scrapped its plan for a Rs 850-crore initial public offering (IPO) last year citing tough macroeconomic conditions, has bagged the fresh capital ......