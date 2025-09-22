Arnya Realty Fund, Mumbai developer Supreme Universal set up platform for housing market
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Infrastructure
  • Arnya Realty Fund, Mumbai developer Supreme Universal set up platform for housing market

Arnya Realty Fund, Mumbai developer Supreme Universal set up platform for housing market

By Swet Sarika

  • 22 Sep 2025
Premium
Arnya Realty Fund, Mumbai developer Supreme Universal set up platform for housing market
Credit: 123RF.com

Arnya Real Estates Fund Advisors, an alternative investment management firm, and real estate developer Supreme Universal have set up a private-equity styled platform focused on the realty market in Mumbai and Pune. Platform is an industry term for an arrangement between a fund and a developer, where the fund brings in ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Bezos-backed renewables alliance targets $7.5 bn for developing countries

Infrastructure

Bezos-backed renewables alliance targets $7.5 bn for developing countries

Premium
Brookfield takes out over $150 mn from India infra portfolio

Infrastructure

Brookfield takes out over $150 mn from India infra portfolio

Premium
Bottomline: TPG-backed Fourth Partner Energy swings to profit in FY25

Infrastructure

Bottomline: TPG-backed Fourth Partner Energy swings to profit in FY25

Pro
I Squared Capital eyes investment in electric mobility firm

Infrastructure

I Squared Capital eyes investment in electric mobility firm

Premium
Co-living startup Truliv in talks to snag Series A cheque

Infrastructure

Co-living startup Truliv in talks to snag Series A cheque

JSW, Waaree Energies strike M&As; Graphite India buys into NYSE-listed firm

Infrastructure

JSW, Waaree Energies strike M&As; Graphite India buys into NYSE-listed firm

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW