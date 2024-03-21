Argus Partners elevates three lawyers to equity partnership

Credit: 123RF.com

Full-service law firm Argus Partners has elevated three existing partners to equity partnerships for its Kolkata and New Delhi offices. The firm also promoted two of its principal associates to a salaried partnership, the firm said in a LinkedIn post.

The newly-inducted equity partners include Nidhi Arya (banking & finance), Rachika Agrawal Sahay (corporate and M&A) and Udit Mendiratta (dispute resolution).

By way of the present promotions, the firm’s total partner count stands at 24.

Advertisement

Arya, who is an alumnus of Symbiosis Law School, Pune and King’s College London has been associated with the firm for more than a decade. She has previously worked with firms like Gagrats & Co., Mumbai and Rajani Associates, Mumbai.

Her practice area also includes the real estate space wherein she has handled multiple transactions for townships and real estate projects, including real estate financing, joint ventures, joint developments, leases and RERA documentation.

Sahay’s area of practice also includes investments and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in the renewables and electric vehicle (EV) space. She is an alumnus of the National Law Institute Univerity (NLIU) Bhopal and the London School of Economics and has previously worked with Trilegal and HSA Advocates.

Advertisement

Mendiratta, who joined the firm from Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas is part of Argus’ technology practice along with its corporate and commercial disputes practice.

He represents clients across domains such as infrastructure, hospitality, real estate, renewable energy, oil and gas, fintech, social media, amongst others and regularly appears before the Supreme Court, the Delhi, Bombay, and other High Courts, arbitral tribunals, in both ad hoc and institutional arbitrations, as well as company courts across the country.

Argus Partners was founded in 2012. The Firm was formed by way of a merger of two firms i.e. Argus Partners and Mumbai headquartered firm, Udwadia & Udeshi, which was established in 1997. The merged firm was renamed Udwadia Udeshi & Argus Partners, which was then renamed to Argus Partners in 2015.



Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments