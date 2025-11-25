API maker SCL Lifesciences eyes maiden PE cheque, hires banker

Premium
Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical manufacturer SCL Lifesciences Ltd (formerly Saurav Chemicals) is eyeing its maiden round of external funding, at least two people aware of the development told VCCircle. The company, which manufactures drugs, active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates, is considering diluting a majority stake, one of the persons said. The planned transaction is likely ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.