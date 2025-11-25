API maker SCL Lifesciences eyes maiden PE cheque, hires banker

Premium Credit: Pixabay

Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical manufacturer SCL Lifesciences Ltd (formerly Saurav Chemicals) is eyeing its maiden round of external funding, at least two people aware of the development told VCCircle. The company, which manufactures drugs, active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates, is considering diluting a majority stake, one of the persons said. The planned transaction is likely ......