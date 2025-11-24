Apax, Accel, seven other PE/VCs set for payday as SEBI clears portfolio firms’ IPOs

​Private equity firm Apax Partners, venture capital firm Accel and seven other PE and VC investors can now move forward with their plans to monetise their investments in portfolio companies after the Securities and Exchange Board of India approved proposals for three initial public offerings. The capital markets regulator has issued ......