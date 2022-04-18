Antler India rolls out platform to tap aspiring entrepreneurs

Global venture capital firm Antler on Monday said it has launched a platform to help aspiring entrepreneurs find their co-founders, collaborate, brainstorm and ideate with them to translate an idea into a startup.

Through this ‘Antler India Residency’ platform, the firm said it will build an exclusive community of aspiring entrepreneurs, with a set of interventions and activities designed to forge meaningful connections and collaborations.

The Residency will involve a highly curated community of engineers, developers, product managers, fintech experts, sales leaders, and operations specialists among others, who will participate in 12 weeks of activities, the firm said in a statement.

The cohort will also attend dedicated sessions hosted by ex-chief technology officers and tech specialists who transitioned into being founders.

“Time spent together outside of work and intense time spent on a project in a short period helps to understand working styles, personal value systems, and the mindset of an individual. The Residency is designed to accommodate all of this while keeping in mind certain cultural nuances relevant to India alone," said Nandini Vishwanath, Program Director, Antler India.

"Phase 1 of the Residency will focus on helping foster connections and create situations and challenges to aid the process. In this phase, founders will also spend time validating and developing their ideas. Phase 2 will see the successfully formed teams build out their idea, where we back them through coaching and access to resources," she added.

Founded in 2017, Antler is a global early-stage venture capital firm that invests in technology companies with offices in London, Berlin, Stockholm, New York, Singapore and Sydney. It plans to deploy around $100 million to $150 million in more than 100 Indian startups over the next three years.

In January, Antler inaugurated Antler India Fellowship cohort, a programme for student entrepreneurs in India, which it had launched in November last year.