Anthill Ventures, top execs face regulatory ire for violating norms

Premium
Early-stage venture capital firm Anthill Capital Ventures, two of its top executives and a former executive that went on to set up another VC firm three years ago have found themselves on the wrong side of regulations that govern alternative investment firms in India. Hyderabad-based Anthill failed to secure share certificates ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.