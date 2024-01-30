Anthill Ventures Orchestrates India’s First-Ever Family Office Alliance to Hyderabad To Encourage Potential Investment Relationships Between India & Europe

A first ever- event of its kind organised by Anthill Ventures with Family Office Alliance

Honourable IT Minister Sri D. Sridhar Babu highlighted Telangana's appeal as a beacon for global investors.

The event united European and Indian Family Offices, fostering cultural connections, networking, and exploring investment opportunities. Hyderabad, 29 January, 2024: Anthill Ventures, an investment and scaling platform for early growth startups, launched India’s first-ever Family Office Alliance in Hyderabad. The event promises to expand on the burgeoning landscape of the startup ecosystem in Telangana and India, providing singular prospects for entrepreneurs and the industry to #scalewithspeed with the support and backing of the right alliances on a global scale.

The maiden edition of this event was graced by the presence of Honourable IT Minister of State Sri D. Sridhar Babu, and Honourable Principal Secretary ITE & Commerce Jayesh Ranjan as Chief Guests who partook in a series of panel discussions with eminent names across various industries such as Indian actor, producer and techpreneur Rana Daggubati, Cyient & Chairman at IIT Hyderabad BVR Mohan Reddy, iLabs Founder Srinivasa Raju Chintalapati, NAR Infra’s executive director Parvathi Reddy, and the CEO of T-Hub Srinivas Rao Mahankali.

Our Honourable Chief Guest Sri D. Sridhar Babu conducted a welcoming panel on Telangana and the state's vast entrepreneurial potential for global investors & entrepreneurs with Parvathi Reddy, Srinivas Rao Mahankali and Honourable Principal Secretary ITE & Commerce Jayesh Ranjan. This was followed by an addressal by the Founder of the Family Office Alliance Philip von Wulffen & Anthill Venture’s CEO & Founder Prasad Vanga on the manifestation & evolution of the Family Office Alliance

Prasad Vanga, CEO and Founder, Anthill Ventures, said, “The support that this incredible country and the state of Telangana offers to the visionaries of tomorrow — brave entrepreneurs manifesting ideas that contribute to smart and better living across a series of industries for generations to come from now to Gen Z, Gen X and beyond — deserves a platform like this. We are here to back this vision through these focussed alliances that will allow the industry to #scalewithspeed with the intent to bring the best of great companies and prescient entrepreneurs across Urban Lifestyle and Urban Tech. We couldn’t be more grateful for the support of the Family Office Alliance and T-Hub to make this unique event come to life.”

Here's what other distinguished guests had to share at the event:

"Telangana stands as a beacon for global investors and entrepreneurs, offering vast opportunities in our dynamic and thriving startup ecosystem." Sri D. Sridhar Babu.

"Hyderabad and its startups has unique talent – very disciplined, dedicated, and careful about getting things done. They don't resist or push back much. The infrastructure is solid, and the government is proactive. The tech industries here are mainly powered by innovation. Hyderabad is growing in terms of new ideas and tech solutions, making a noticeable impact on society." said Jayesh Ranjan.

"The mix of artificial intelligence and making content, like movies, has made a big impact. Tech products are very important, especially in dealing with language differences, such as in dubbing. Hyderabad is becoming a key player globally in innovation, showing its growing importance in the world of technology."Rana Daggubati

Other networking sessions included a Family Office Panel Discussion, including industry leaders such as BVR Mohan Reddy, Srinivasa Raju Chintalapati, Kristin Bjelland, CEO, Bjella Investments and Cristina Ventura, General Partner, White Star Capital delving into key topics and an Innovation Panel Discussion, featuring experts like Rana Daggubati, Rauno Miljand, Peder Wallenberg, and Akis Evangelidis, that explored the impact of AI on content creation, the Indian consumer's lifestyle, and tech markets.

The conference concluded with a keynote address by Aditya Ghosh, Co-founder & Board Member of Akasa Air and Founder of Homage (Family Office), offering valuable insights into scaling up in India. The day culminated with an exclusive tour of T-Works, India’s largest prototyping center.

The event took place on 29 January at T-Hub, India’s largest innovation ecosystem with a welcoming panel that included prominent members of the Telangana government and respected professionals from different industries. This alliance has been created between prominent European and Indian Family Offices to encourage and foster cultural connections, networking relationships and investment opportunities between India and Europe.

About Anthill Ventures:

Anthill Ventures, is a speed scaling platform for early growth stage start-ups in Urban Lifestyle and Tech. Anthill Ventures features a global portfolio of 81+ companies and has scaled to 11.6X over the last 7 years with $110M AUM. The company’s strategy involves forging global partnerships with funds, family offices, and accelerators, co-investing in highly scalable business ideas poised for growth in Asia and lives its approach by the motto #scalewithspeed.

About Prasad Vanga:

Prasad Vanga is the founder & CEO of Anthill Ventures, a speed scaling platform for early growth stage start-ups in Urban Lifestyle and Tech. With over 2 decades of experience, Prasad specialises in facilitating leaders discover the core competence of their organisations and designing effective change management frameworks. As a corporate executive in GENPACT as part of the leadership team he was instrumental in building $7B global BPO operation. As an Angel Investor, he has backed several successful companies including Zenoti (Unicorn), Medplus (IPO) and Tynker (acquired by Byju’s). He served as a board advisor to ISB in the SRITNE research division and an active alumni of the Stanford Business School.

About Family Office Alliance:

The Family Office Alliance addresses common challenges in growth faced by family offices worldwide. By bringing together thought leaders, industry experts, and experienced practitioners, the organisation creates an environment conducive to knowledge exchange and problem-solving, with no product pitching or sales presentations. The FOA works to stay tuned to emerging trends in family wealth management and get to know other families from around the world, particularly from Europe, South-East Asia and India.

