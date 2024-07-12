Anicut Capital hits final close of first pre-IPO equity vehicle

Ashvin Chadha, co-founder and managing partner, Anicut Capital

Chennai-based multi-strategy investor Anicut Capital, which largely plays in the credit space, has announced the final close of its maiden pre-IPO equity fund, the company said on Friday. Anicut Capital, which is currently raising capital for its third credit fund, has marked the final close of the Anicut Equity Continuum ......