Anicut Capital gets another commitment for early growth equity fund

Premium Ashvin Chadha, co-founder and managing partner, Anicut Capital

Chennai-based Anicut Capital, which floated its second vehicle last year for equity investments in the Indian ecosystem, has secured commitment from a second limited partner for its latest early-growth stage venture capital fund. The alternative asset manager, which primarily used to make debt investments until recently, was targetting a corpus of ......