Angels back agri-tech solutions platform Kisanwala

Kisanwala Technologies Pvt Ltd, which runs agricultural solutions startup Kisanwala, on Monday said it has bagged around $1 million (around Rs 7 crore) from a group of angel investors including Tanuj Vohra, Strategic Advisor at Cambrian Lab and Comtextile (H.K) Ltd’s CEO Arun Kumar Agrawal, among others.

The company plans to use the fresh funds to develop one-stop solutions for the agriculture ecosystem and building its flagship roll out Market on Wheels.

Kisanwala was launched in 2020 by Suresh Alturi and Parag Modi. The platform offers services such as soil testing, advisory, agronomy and forecasting via its app.

"Our farmer-centric digital tools are designed in a way to provide a one-stop solution for all farm needs as an easy, accessible and intuitive single-neutral platform. We offer services including soil testing, crop protection, crop nutrition, seeds, implements to improve the productivity of farmers and to make them sustainable in the face of threats to agriculture due to climate change," said Alturi.

The company in a statement said that it has around fifty thousand farmers on its platform and they are expecting to reach a million farmers by 2023.