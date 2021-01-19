Anarock acquires NestAway’s ApnaComplex; Goldman Sachs, Tiger Global, others exit

Real estate services firm Anarock Group on Tuesday announced the acquisition of society and apartment management platform ApnaComplex.

Anarock has fully acquired the proptech entity from home rental network platform NestAway Technologies.

The deal size was not disclosed. As part of the transaction, the following have exited the proptech entity: Goldman Sachs, Tiger Global, UC-RNT Fund, IDG India, Chiratae Ventures and InnoVen Capital.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, ApnaComplex currently manages over 600,000 households across 80 Indian cities, automating several aspects of running large gated complexes.

It has modules for billing & accounting, security & gate management, community engagement, resident services and facility management.

"We are clear that ApnaComplex will run independently and with a distinctive culture that the technology world demands. We are ready to invest aggressively in this platform to bring in the required product features and to hire key talent to help deliver value to all stakeholders,” said Anuj Puri, chairman – Anarock Group.

“The post-COVID-19 world underscores the immense traction amongst residents and societies for automated touch-less safety and security measures, as well as the need for reliable services ready at hand,” said Shajai Jacob, chief executive officer, Gulf Cooperation Council, Anarock.

Automation for real estate began with smart homes and has now moved to smart communities.