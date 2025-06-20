Anand Rathi Group appoints former BoB Capital executive to lead corporate strategy
By Siddhant Mishra

  • 20 Jun 2025
Sanjiv Saraff, Director, Group Corporate Strategy, Anand Rathi

Diversified financial services firm Anand Rathi Group has strengthened its top brass with the appointment of Sanjiv Saraff as director, group corporate strategy. 

Saraff, who has over three decades of experience in the financial services industry, previously served as joint managing director at Bank of Baroda (BOB) Capital Markets. He was also a member of the board, with his areas of operation including investment banking, institutional equities and research, retail broking, and digital fintech distribution.

Before that, Saraff had a long-standing tenure at the ICICI Group, where he held various leadership roles. According to his LinkedIn profile, he was head of banking at ICICI Securities, overseeing capital markets, M&A advisory, and private equity, in addition to stints in the retail banking, private wealth, and product and distribution units.

Saraff was also chairman of a CII task force for MSMEs and startups in the western region. His career spans a spectrum of financial domains, including investment banking, stock broking, retail banking, wealth management, fintech distribution, corporate finance, venture capital, and business strategy.

Commenting on the appointment, Anand Rathi, founder and chairman of Anand Rathi Group, said, “His strategic insights and extensive experience in the financial services sector will play a pivotal role as we continue to scale and innovate.”

Anand Rathi Group provides stock broking, wealth management, investment banking, commodities broking, and construction finance, among others. In operation for over 30 years, it offers services ranging from investment services across asset classes to private wealth, institutional equities, investment banking, insurance broking, and NBFC services. 

Anand Rathi GroupSanjiv SaraffBOB Capital MarketsICICI GroupICICI Securities

