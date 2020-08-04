Stay Home. Read Quality News
  1. Home
  2. Infrastructure
Infrastructure
By
Amplus Capital’s ex-MD ropes in developers for first fund on stressed real estate
Photo Credit: 123RF.com

Lumos Alternate Investment Advisors has tied up with a bunch of developers to float a stressed asset real estate fund, a top company...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
UPCOMING EVENTS