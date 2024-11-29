Amplify Growth aims final close of inaugural debt fund by August 2025

Premium
Amplify Growth, a joint partnership between Dubai-based asset manager Ajeej Capital and venture capital firm Nuwa Capital is aiming for a final close of its inaugural $100 million private debt fund by mid-August next year, while it works on a 'robust deals pipeline' to offer debt capital to technology-focused companies ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.