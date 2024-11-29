Amplify Growth aims final close of inaugural debt fund by August 2025
Amplify Growth aims final close of inaugural debt fund by August 2025

By Dilasha Seth

  • 29 Nov 2024
Sharaf Sharaf, co-head, Amplify

Amplify Growth, a joint partnership between Dubai-based asset manager Ajeej Capital and venture capital firm Nuwa Capital is aiming for a final close of its inaugural $100 million private debt fund by mid-August next year, while it works on a &#39;robust deals pipeline&#39; to offer debt capital to technology-focused companies ......

