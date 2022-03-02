Amitabh Bachchan, Inflection Point Ventures back Mumbai-based merchandise startup

Merchandise startup Macmerise Celfie Design on Wednesday said it has secured pre-Series A funding of $1 million (around Rs 7.56 crore) led by Inflection Point Ventures.

The round also saw participation from investors including

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, Tarun Katial, Ajmera Group and NAFA Capital, among others.

The Mumbai-based platform eyes using the fundraise to boost its innovative provisions and technology network, along with roping in more brands and celebrities for its merchandise roll out and expanding footprint to larger consumers.

Macmerise, set up by Sahil Shah and Rahul Satia in 2019, is themed-merchandise firm for celebrities, influencers, brands offering more than 50 products across consumer electronics, fashion and apparel, mobile accessories and others.

“We truly believe the world of merchandising is changing and at Macmerise we have created our products, tech, and business model to lead this change from the front. Our conquest is to simplify the customer journey in their search of buying their favorite designer merch. We aim to join hands with leading celebrities of this generation to build their authentic range of designer products and manage the complete supply chain cycle of these brands," said Shah.

The startup claimed to have more than 24 licenses and tie-ups with brands such as Disney, Marvel, DC Comics, Jim Beam, among others.