Amicus Capital snags bigger cheque from new LP for India PE fund

Premium Mahesh Parasuraman, partner and co-founder, Amicus Capital

Bengaluru-based mid-market private equity firm Amicus Capital, which counts RenewBuy, MoEngage and mCaffeine in its portfolio, has pocketed a larger cheque than initially planned from a new limited partner for its second fund. The PE firm, which focuses on investing in small and medium-sized enterprises, has secured a commitment of $40 million (about ......