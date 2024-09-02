American PE firm TA Associates strikes control deal for GCC school chain

Premium
TA Associates, a global growth private equity firm managing a portfolio of over 120 companies across more than 20 countries, has picked a majority stake in a Dubai-based education provider that operates a network of schools across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). The Boston-headquartered PE firm acquired a controlling stake in ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.