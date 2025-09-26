Amber Group's EMS unit gets third external investor on board
Amber Group's EMS unit gets third external investor on board

By Prithvi Durai

  • 26 Sep 2025
Amber Group's EMS unit gets third external investor on board
Jasbir Singh, CEO and Whole-time Director, Amber Enterprises

After raising Rs 1,200 crore ($136.2 million) from private equity firms in its maiden institutional funding round earlier this month, IL JIN Electronics India Pvt. Ltd, the electronics manufacturing services (EMS) division of Amber Group, has onboarded a third investor. IL JIN Electronics, which specialises in manufacturing bare printed circuit boards ......

