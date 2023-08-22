Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Consumer
  • Amazon Smbhav looks to expand lifestyle ambit with fresh beauty, personal care bet

Amazon Smbhav looks to expand lifestyle ambit with fresh beauty, personal care bet

By Debjyoti Roy

  • 22 Aug 2023
Premium
Amazon Smbhav looks to expand lifestyle ambit with fresh beauty, personal care bet
Credit: Reuters

E-commerce giant Amazon’s SME-focussed fund is in advanced stages of discussion to pick up a minority stake in a direct-to-consumer beauty and personal care startup, at least two people aware of the development told VCCircle.  The $250 million Amazon Smbhav Venture Fund, a backer of consumer names such as FreshToHome, Good ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Amazon Smbhav looks to expand lifestyle ambit with fresh beauty, personal care bet

Consumer

Amazon Smbhav looks to expand lifestyle ambit with fresh beauty, personal care bet

Sensex, Nifty flat on global woes but mid-caps hit record high

General

Sensex, Nifty flat on global woes but mid-caps hit record high

Indian BFSI firms chasing tech-savvy C-suite execs, says Page Executive's Lodha

People

Indian BFSI firms chasing tech-savvy C-suite execs, says Page Executive's Lodha

Premium
Lightbox partners going separate ways amid portfolio strategy spat

People

Lightbox partners going separate ways amid portfolio strategy spat

Premium
CDPQ India managing director steps down after just over a year in top role

Finance

CDPQ India managing director steps down after just over a year in top role

Premium
Ascent Capital harvests money from nearly decade-old PE investment

Finance

Ascent Capital harvests money from nearly decade-old PE investment

Advertisement