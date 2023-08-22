Amazon Smbhav looks to expand lifestyle ambit with fresh beauty, personal care bet

Premium Credit: Reuters

E-commerce giant Amazon’s SME-focussed fund is in advanced stages of discussion to pick up a minority stake in a direct-to-consumer beauty and personal care startup, at least two people aware of the development told VCCircle. The $250 million Amazon Smbhav Venture Fund, a backer of consumer names such as FreshToHome, Good ......