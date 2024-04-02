facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Consumer
  • Amazon merchant buying Appario biz as e-tail giant picking up Patni Group’s stake in JV

Amazon merchant buying Appario biz as e-tail giant picking up Patni Group’s stake in JV

By Aman Rawat

  • 02 Apr 2024
Premium
Amazon merchant buying Appario biz as e-tail giant picking up Patni Group’s stake in JV
Credit: Reuters

A leading Indian merchant selling exclusively on Amazon’s local marketplace is acquiring the entire business of Appario Retail Pvt. Ltd, one of the largest sellers on the ecommerce platform, VCCircle has gathered.    The move is part of a broader transaction that also involves the multinational giant acquiring the Patni Group&#39;s ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Amazon merchant buying Appario biz as e-tail giant picking up Patni Group's stake in JV

Consumer

Amazon merchant buying Appario biz as e-tail giant picking up Patni Group's stake in JV

Premium
True North manages an exit from decade-old bet with likely sub-par returns

Consumer

True North manages an exit from decade-old bet with likely sub-par returns

Premium
Bottomline: D2C label Bewakoof yet to recover from Covid crash despite Birla backing

Consumer

Bottomline: D2C label Bewakoof yet to recover from Covid crash despite Birla backing

Xponentia Capital invests in hair care brand Traya

Consumer

Xponentia Capital invests in hair care brand Traya

Aditya Birla Fashion to list flagship lifestyle brands as separate entity

Consumer

Aditya Birla Fashion to list flagship lifestyle brands as separate entity

Premium
L Catterton rolls out India-centric platform, ropes in FMCG veteran

Consumer

L Catterton rolls out India-centric platform, ropes in FMCG veteran

Advertisement