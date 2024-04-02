Amazon merchant buying Appario biz as e-tail giant picking up Patni Group’s stake in JV

Premium
A leading Indian merchant selling exclusively on Amazon’s local marketplace is acquiring the entire business of Appario Retail Pvt. Ltd, one of the largest sellers on the ecommerce platform, VCCircle has gathered. The move is part of a broader transaction that also involves the multinational giant acquiring the Patni Group's ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.