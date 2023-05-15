facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
  • Home
  • Consumer
  • Amazon picks up stake in VC-backed men's apparel brand

Amazon picks up stake in VC-backed men's apparel brand

By Debjyoti Roy

  • 15 May 2023
Premium
Amazon picks up stake in VC-backed men's apparel brand
Credit: Reuters

E-commerce giant Amazon India has picked up a significant minority stake in a local men&#39;s innerwear brand that is already backed by three venture capital funds, two people aware of the development told VCCircle.   The online retailer, an investor in companies like MyGlamm, Cashify, FreshToHome, Glowroad, among others, has invested in Surat-based XYXX ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.

Articles

Premium
True North, Warburg Pincus beat benchmark returns in exit move

Finance

True North, Warburg Pincus beat benchmark returns in exit move

Premium
Amazon picks up stake in VC-backed men's apparel brand

Consumer

Amazon picks up stake in VC-backed men's apparel brand

Deloitte buys two assets from Websym Solutions

Finance

Deloitte buys two assets from Websym Solutions

SEBI warns on premature conclusion to Adani probe

General

SEBI warns on premature conclusion to Adani probe

India's goods and services trade deficit drops to 21-month low in April

Economy

India's goods and services trade deficit drops to 21-month low in April

Caspian Debt-backed Ayekart names Easy Pay executive as co-founder

Finance

Caspian Debt-backed Ayekart names Easy Pay executive as co-founder