Alteria Capital ropes in offshore LP for $100-mn debt fund

Premium Alteria's leadership team

Venture debt firm Alteria Capital is bringing on board an offshore limited partner for a fund that aims to raise as much as $100 million (about Rs 835 crore at current exchange rates) to offer short-term credit to startups. The Mumbai-based firm, established in 2017 by former Innoven Capital executives Vinod ......