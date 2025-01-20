Alta Semper hires BII executive to lead MENA operations

Premium
Alta Semper, an Africa-focused private equity firm that backs mid-segment growth companies across healthcare and consumer health sectors, is getting on board a British Investment International (BII) executive to lead its operations in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). The London-headquartered PE firm, which is raising its $150-million target Alta ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.