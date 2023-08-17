Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement

Alpha Alternatives strikes new deal from credit fund

By Sumit Upadhyaya

  • 17 Aug 2023
Premium
Alpha Alternatives strikes new deal from credit fund
Naresh Kothari, managing partner, Alpha Alternatives

Alpha Alternatives, a Mumbai-based alternative asset management firm, has struck a new deal from its maiden structured credit fund that marked its first close earlier this year.  The alternative assets manager, led by managing partner and former Edelweiss president Naresh Kothari, had hit the first close of the Structured Credit Opportunities ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
French fund manager RGreen Invest's Africa fund nears hard cap as it taps new LP

Finance

French fund manager RGreen Invest's Africa fund nears hard cap as it taps new LP

Premium
Alpha Alternatives strikes new deal from credit fund

Manufacturing

Alpha Alternatives strikes new deal from credit fund

Premium
Motilal Oswal Alts changes tack for sixth real estate fund, adds new target market

Infrastructure

Motilal Oswal Alts changes tack for sixth real estate fund, adds new target market

Nexus backs DynamoFL; Aretto, three others get early-stage funding

TMT

Nexus backs DynamoFL; Aretto, three others get early-stage funding

Premium
Bottomline: Absolute Barbeque FY23 margins stagnant despite steady topline growth

Consumer

Bottomline: Absolute Barbeque FY23 margins stagnant despite steady topline growth

Medfin, THB backer HealthXCapital merges with Jungle Ventures

Healthcare

Medfin, THB backer HealthXCapital merges with Jungle Ventures

Advertisement