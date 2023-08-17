Alpha Alternatives strikes new deal from credit fund

Premium
Alpha Alternatives, a Mumbai-based alternative asset management firm, has struck a new deal from its maiden structured credit fund that marked its first close earlier this year. The alternative assets manager, led by managing partner and former Edelweiss president Naresh Kothari, had hit the first close of the Structured Credit Opportunities ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.