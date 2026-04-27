Allianz Global Investors gets $270 mn for Asian infra credit fund

Credit: Reuters/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Allianz Global Investors, European insurer Allianz's asset management unit, said on Monday that it had launched a private credit fund focused on infrastructure investments in the Asia Pacific, securing $270 million in commitments at its first close.

Here are a few details:

The fund will focus on renewables, digital infrastructure, transport and logistics, and environmental assets, the company said.

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Investors, including the International Finance Corp. and Indonesia Investment Authority, will back the fund, AllianzGI said.

The fund will primarily invest in senior and unitranche credit instruments backed by essential assets with stable cash flows, AllianzGI added.

The fund expects a final close in 2027, AllianzGI said.

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