Allana Group invests in LT Foods; India Quotient leads round in NeoDove

The Allana Group, an exporter of processed food products and agri-commodities, has picked up a 1% stake in publicly listed LT Foods for Rs 20 crore ($2.76 million).

The group, established in 1865, distributes brands such as London Dairy Ice Cream and Sunny Oil. It also exports frozen and chilled meat and processed frozen fruit and vegetable products, among others.

LT Foods operates brands including Daawat, Royal, and Devayya. The company reported consolidated net sales and profit of Rs 4,146 crore and Rs 199 crore, respectively, for the 2019-20 financial year.

Shares of LT Foods were trading 2.95% up at Rs 59.3 apiece at the time of writing this report.

NeoDove

NeoDove, a sales and marketing automation platform focused on SMEs, has raised $1.5 million (around Rs 10.8 crore) in a seed funding round.

The exercise in Jaipur-based NeoDove has been led by early-stage investor India Quotient. Other participants include angel backers Vyapar founder Sumit Agarwal and Wakefit founder Ankit Garg.

NeoDove was set up last year by Arpit Khandelwal and Ankit Kumar Agarwal. While Khandelwal has worked with Ola, Agarwal has been associated with CarDekho and Cvent.

NeoDove says its platform offers a multi-pronged cloud-based communication solution that helps sales teams communicate with customers more efficiently. Features include multi-lingual support and customised script builder.

NeoDove will use the capital it has raised to ramp up product development and international expansion, and grow its domestic customer base. Prior to this seed round, the company says it raised an undisclosed amount in angel funding in August last year.