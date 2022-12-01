Alibaba sells 3% stake in Zomato
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement

Alibaba sells 3% stake in Zomato

By Staff Writer

  • 01 Dec 2022
Alibaba sells 3% stake in Zomato
Credit: Reuters

Alipay Singapore, an arm of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, sold 3.07% stake in online food delivery giant Zomato for ₹1,631 crore via an open market transaction on Wednesday. Alipay Singapore Holding Pte offloaded around 26,28,73,507 shares, aggregating to 3.07% stake in the firm, according to the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The shares of the Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba were offloaded at an average price of ₹62.06 apiece, taking the transaction value to ₹1,631.39 crore.

On Wednesday, Camas Investments Pte, an wholly-owned subsidiary of Singaporean sovereign wealth fund Temasek acquired 9.80 crore shares of the firm.

Advertisement

As of quarter ended September, Alibaba through its affiliates – Antfin Singapore Holding and Alipay Singapore Holding – owned about 13% stake in the company, data with the bourse showed.

Buying by Temasek offered support to the stock and helped Zomato end higher on the NSE. However, the stock has fallen more than 52% so far in 2022.

The development came months after Uber Technologies sold its 7.8% stake in Zomato for $392 million via a block trade on local exchanges.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, shares of Zomato closed 3.54% higher at ₹65.80 apiece on the NSE.

AlibabaAlipay SingaporeZomatoconsumerfood deliveryfood delivery aggregatione-commerce

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

SoftBank to offload half of its stake in PolicyBazaar

Finance

SoftBank to offload half of its stake in PolicyBazaar

Aditya Birla's TMRW to invest Rs 200 cr in Bewakoof

Finance

Aditya Birla's TMRW to invest Rs 200 cr in Bewakoof

US firm Perfect Day to invest in Sterling Biotech under bankruptcy; to invest 1.5x more

Consumer

US firm Perfect Day to invest in Sterling Biotech under bankruptcy; to invest 1.5x more

Alibaba sells 3% stake in Zomato

Consumer

Alibaba sells 3% stake in Zomato

Nazara founder Nitish Mittersain takes over as CEO

People

Nazara founder Nitish Mittersain takes over as CEO

Aye Finance bags $10 mn from responsAbility

Finance

Aye Finance bags $10 mn from responsAbility

Advertisement