Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • AI-based edtech platform Shaktimaan.ai raises early-stage funding

AI-based edtech platform Shaktimaan.ai raises early-stage funding

By K Amoghavarsha

  • 11 Aug 2023
AI-based edtech platform Shaktimaan.ai raises early-stage funding
Credit: 123RF.com

Artificial intelligence (AI)-based edtech startup Shaktimaan.ai raises $2 million (Rs 16.5 crore) in a seed funding round from startup accelerator YCombinator, Fundersclub, GoodWater Capital along with Misbah Ashraf and Nishchay AG (Jar), amongst others.

The startup will deploy a significant percentage of the fund to build an LLM (language model) trained for different educational use cases. The AI-backed learning platform aims to reach the milestone of serving 100,000 students by December 2023.

Founded by Vimal Singh Rathore and Aseem Gupta, Shaktimaan's current offerings include real-time doubt resolution and personalised feedback, with detailed evaluations of students' handwritten answers. This approach helps UPSC aspirants with targeted assistance and efficient study plans.

Advertisement

“Generative AI can be a game-changer in education, particularly in a nation like ours where quality teaching is often beyond reach. Shaktimaan solves the challenges of affordability and accessibility of quality education in India,” added Rathore, co-founder and chief executive officer, Shaktimaan.

Meanwhile, YCombinator is a startup accelerator that provides seed funding for startups. In 2023, it co-led the $2.5 million seed funding round of the HRtech platform HireSure.ai with Binny Bansal’s Three State Capital. The round also saw participation from San Francisco-based Tribe Capital and Pioneer fund.

Around the same time, the startup accelerator also co-led the $8.3 million seed funding round of proptech startup Landeed along with Draper Associates and Bayhouse Capital and Bengaluru-based fintech startup Gullak's $3 million seed funding round was also co-led by YCombinator as well.

Advertisement
Shaktimaan.ai

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

Nykaa's Q1 net profit growth slows year-on-year; EBITDA, topline rise

Consumer

Nykaa's Q1 net profit growth slows year-on-year; EBITDA, topline rise

Premium
GEF Capital scores multi-bagger exit while courting LPs for new PE fund

Manufacturing

GEF Capital scores multi-bagger exit while courting LPs for new PE fund

AI-based edtech platform Shaktimaan.ai raises early-stage funding

TMT

AI-based edtech platform Shaktimaan.ai raises early-stage funding

Deloitte quits as Adani Ports' auditor citing red flags from Hindenburg report

General

Deloitte quits as Adani Ports' auditor citing red flags from Hindenburg report

Offshore online gaming firms must register business in India or appoint proxy to pay tax

TMT

Offshore online gaming firms must register business in India or appoint proxy to pay tax

Lightspeed-backed Exponent seeks fresh funding to grow rapid charging business

TMT

Lightspeed-backed Exponent seeks fresh funding to grow rapid charging business

Advertisement