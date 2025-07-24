Ahmedabad-based Knack Packaging likely to file for IPO
Ahmedabad-based Knack Packaging likely to file for IPO

By Prithvi Durai

  • 24 Jul 2025
Ahmedabad-based Knack Packaging likely to file for IPO
Credit: 123RF.com

Ahmedabad-based Knack Packaging Pvt Ltd, which manufactures poly-woven bags, is likely to file its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) soon, according to a person familiar with the development. The 13-year-old firm, which is also engaged in mining, construction, and renewable energy through ......

