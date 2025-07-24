Ahmedabad-based Knack Packaging likely to file for IPO

Premium
Ahmedabad-based Knack Packaging Pvt Ltd, which manufactures poly-woven bags, is likely to file its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) soon, according to a person familiar with the development. The 13-year-old firm, which is also engaged in mining, construction, and renewable energy through ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.