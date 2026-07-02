Age Care Labs snags Series B cheque, ties up with Shrem for senior living platform

Saumyajit Roy, co-founder and CEO, Emoha

Gurugram-based Age Care Labs, the parent company of eldercare platforms Emoha and Epoch Elder Care, has raised Rs 85 crore ($9 million) in what it called the onset of the Series B funding round.

The funding was led by Shrem Group, with participation from Zerodha’s Rainmatter, Pegasus Finvest and several family offices, Age Care said in a statement on Thursday.

The financing is part of a broader Series B round, in which the company is targeting Rs 250 crore. It said it plans to launch the larger round in the first quarter of 2027.

Previously, Age Care Labs had raised about Rs 92 crore in a pre-Series B round from investors including Rainmatter and Gruhas. The company is also backed by Lumis Partners and KOIS Invest.

The company said it plans to use the fresh capital to expand its eldercare platform, strengthen its healthcare and technology capabilities, broaden its service offerings and support growth across India.

Alongside the investment, Shrem Group has entered into a strategic partnership with Age Care Labs to launch Shremoha, a premium senior independent living platform. The venture will develop care-enabled residential communities that combine independent living, wellness services, hospitality and healthcare for senior citizens.

“At Emoha, our mission has always been to help seniors age with dignity, independence, and joy. Through Emoha and Epoch, we have built experience across the senior care continuum, from care at home to assisted living and specialised care. Shremoha allows us to bring that capability into senior independent living,” said Saumyajit Roy, co-founder and chief executive officer of Emoha.

Founded by Roy, Age Care Labs operates through Emoha, which provides home-based eldercare services, and Epoch Elder Care, which offers assisted living, dementia care, rehabilitation and palliative care services.

“India is at the beginning of a major shift in how seniors live. The next generation of seniors is independent, aspirational, and focused on quality of life. They do not want to withdraw from life. They want to live better, with community, comfort, safety, and access to care when needed,” said Nitan Chhatwal, founder and managing director of Shrem Group.