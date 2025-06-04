African PE firm Oasis Capital Ghana to onboard US-based LP for Fund II

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Oasis Capital Ghana, a private equity firm that backs small and medium enterprises in sub-Saharan Africa, is likely to secure an investment commitment from a US-based limited partner for its second outing. Founded in 2009 by Matthew Boadu Adjei, Accra-headquartered Oasis Capital Ghana is set to receive investment from the International ......