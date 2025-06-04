African PE firm Oasis Capital Ghana to onboard US-based LP for Fund II
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • African PE firm Oasis Capital Ghana to onboard US-based LP for Fund II

African PE firm Oasis Capital Ghana to onboard US-based LP for Fund II

By Dilasha Seth

  • 04 Jun 2025
Premium
African PE firm Oasis Capital Ghana to onboard US-based LP for Fund II
Credit: 123RF.com

Oasis Capital Ghana, a private equity firm that backs small and medium enterprises in sub-Saharan Africa, is likely to secure an investment commitment from a US-based limited partner for its second outing. Founded in 2009 by Matthew Boadu Adjei, Accra-headquartered Oasis Capital Ghana is set to receive investment from the International ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

HDFC Bank arm HDB Financial gets SEBI approval for IPO

Finance

HDFC Bank arm HDB Financial gets SEBI approval for IPO

Pro
Carlyle makes another India exit move but did it meet the benchmark?

Finance

Carlyle makes another India exit move but did it meet the benchmark?

Premium
Makia Capital marks first close of VC fund, strikes maiden investment

Finance

Makia Capital marks first close of VC fund, strikes maiden investment

GyanDhan, Gully Labs, ServeClub raise early-stage funding

Consumer

GyanDhan, Gully Labs, ServeClub raise early-stage funding

IFU rebrands to Impact Fund Denmark, plans to double capital by 2030

Finance

IFU rebrands to Impact Fund Denmark, plans to double capital by 2030

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas adds new partner in capital markets practice

Finance

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas adds new partner in capital markets practice

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW