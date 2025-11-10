African PE firm Mediterrania Capital gets top-up LP commitment for Fund IV

Premium
Mediterrania Capital Partners (MCP), a Malta-based private equity firm that manages over €1 billion ($1.15 billion) in assets, has secured a top-up investment commitment from a returning limited partner for its latest investment vehicle. The Ta’ Xbiex-headquartered firm, which has offices in Abidjan, Barcelona, Casablanca, Cairo, and Mauritius, has got an ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.