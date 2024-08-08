African PE firm Helios ropes in returning LP for fifth outing
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • African PE firm Helios ropes in returning LP for fifth outing

African PE firm Helios ropes in returning LP for fifth outing

By Dilasha Seth

  • 08 Aug 2024
Premium
African PE firm Helios ropes in returning LP for fifth outing
Babatunde Soyoye and Tope Lawani, Managing Partners of Helios

Helios Investment Partners, one of Africa&#39;s largest private equity firms that manages assets worth over $3 billion, is set to rope in a returning European limited partner for its fifth outing to back infrastructure projects.  The fifth investment vehicle comes two years after Helios curtailed its $1.4 billion fourth fund after ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
African PE firm Helios ropes in returning LP for fifth outing

Finance

African PE firm Helios ropes in returning LP for fifth outing

Premium
ICICI Venture nears final close of debut VC fund for growth-stage bets

Finance

ICICI Venture nears final close of debut VC fund for growth-stage bets

Premium
TPG-owned Grihum Housing's AUM soars past $1 bn mark in Q1

Finance

TPG-owned Grihum Housing's AUM soars past $1 bn mark in Q1

Premium
AIIM closes pan-Africa Infra Fund IV with oversubscription

Finance

AIIM closes pan-Africa Infra Fund IV with oversubscription

Premium
Early-stage investor 35 North Ventures hits fundraising milestone in second outing

Finance

Early-stage investor 35 North Ventures hits fundraising milestone in second outing

Sensex, Nifty continue to correct even as global equities recover from rout

Finance

Sensex, Nifty continue to correct even as global equities recover from rout

Advertisement