African PE firm Helios ropes in returning LP for fifth outing

Premium
Helios Investment Partners, one of Africa's largest private equity firms that manages assets worth over $3 billion, is set to rope in a returning European limited partner for its fifth outing to back infrastructure projects. The fifth investment vehicle comes two years after Helios curtailed its $1.4 billion fourth fund after ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.