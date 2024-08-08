African PE firm Helios ropes in returning LP for fifth outing

Premium Babatunde Soyoye and Tope Lawani, Managing Partners of Helios

Helios Investment Partners, one of Africa's largest private equity firms that manages assets worth over $3 billion, is set to rope in a returning European limited partner for its fifth outing to back infrastructure projects. The fifth investment vehicle comes two years after Helios curtailed its $1.4 billion fourth fund after ......